Aerospace & Defense Roundup: Sept, 24

UK Provides Funding For Space Defense Technologies

Technologies that provide threat warning for satellites, and image objects in low-earth orbit from the ground have been given a share of funding by the UK defense ministry.

Some £1.5 million ($1.9 million) will be shared by 12 companies that entered the “Space to Innovate” competition run by the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory.

