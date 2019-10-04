Aerospace & Defense Roundup: Oct, 3

North Korea Test Fires New SLBM

North Korea has test fired what appeared to be a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Oct. 2, demonstrating what an analyst estimates as a range capability of possibly more than 3,000 km (2,000 mi.).

Image: Pukguksong 1: Center for Nonproliferation Studies for the Nuclear Threat Initiative