“Hey Flips, open the seat!” Not content with conventional sensors to ensure touchless operations of the lavatory (including the door, seat, lid, flush and faucet), Diehl Aviation is proposing voice control. But will passengers want to find themselves talking to the toilets?

As increasing passenger demand for ultra-high-resolution content may test the limits of Wi-Fi, optical fiber and LEDs may be the solution for tomorrow’s inflight entertainment networks.

One super-comfortable seat? Maybe even better, the Day & Night first-class concept offers both a seat and a bed, and two beds can combine into a space that resembles a double bedroom.

Using the lower panel of the overhead baggage bin as a loudspeaker may improve the quality of sound and make installation easier.

Depending on his or her profile and travel itinerary, passengers now can receive advice in advance on how to prevent jet lag.

Passengers with hearing problems tend to switch off their hearing aids when boarding, due to the unfavorable sound environment. ATR is proposing to include an induction loop in the headrest, which would transmit noise-free public address announcements to hearing aids.

Design engineers focusing on cabin interiors have more freedom than those responsible for the airframe. At the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg held April 2-4, companies unleashed innovation to make passengers more comfortable in the sometimes not-so-friendly environment of air travel. Here are some of the coolest innovations of AIX 2019 . . . and perhaps the most baffling one.