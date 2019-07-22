Plenty of newly completed Chinese airports disappoint the hopes of their municipal or provincial backers by failing to attract desired traffic. But Beijing Daxing International Airport, due to open in September, is important enough to demand close attention from national leaders. Failure is not an option. That helps explain why the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is offering to reward foreign airlines with more and better runway slots if they move to Daxing. The CAAC would not ...