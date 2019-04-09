Pilot feedback to the proposed software changes to the Boeing 737 MAX Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) flight-control law is positive, says Boeing. After demonstrations, pilots believe the potential for further flight-control problems from the system are a “nonissue,” the airframer says. However, despite the positive response from pilots to the upgraded control system and associated training package, Boeing is gearing up for a prolonged international effort ...