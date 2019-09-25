After what had looked like a post-Cold War slide for Poland’s aerospace and defense industry, the country’s southeast corner has become a powerhouse for the sector. Not far from where Poland borders both Ukraine and Slovakia are some of the country’s key aerospace players. Along with homegrown names such as Leonardo-owned PZL-Swidnik, Sikorsky’s PZL-Mielec and Pratt & Whitney’s PZL-Rzeszow, the region has attracted companies such as Avio, Collins Aerospace, ...