In the coming weeks, some of the West’s most advanced fighters will deploy to Switzerland for evaluations to help determine which will be selected as the Alpine nation’s future fighter. Eleven years after the last round of trials and five years since the rejection by referendum of the selected aircraft, the Saab JAS-39E Gripen, manufacturers are vying to replace the Swiss Air Force’s dual fleets of Northrop F-5 Tigers and Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornets with a single fleet. And ...