The Week in Business Aviation - Dec. 13

Canadian seaplane airline Harbour Air has flown a de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver converted to electric propulsion and powered by a 540-kW (750-hp) motor developed by MagniX.
Subscribers can access the full article here. Not a subscriber? Find out more.
PrecisionHawk, a developer of enterprise software for drone applications, announced a $32 million venture capital investment on Dec. 11.
BIRD Aerosystems, a developer of airborne missile protections systems and special mission aircraft products, has launched a compact version of its all-in-one AeroShield POD (put on device) to provide antimissile protection for medium-size VIP business jets.
The number of U.S.-registered, turbine-powered business aircraft meeting the FAA’s Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for ADS-B compliance rose to 88% of the fleet in November, according to FlightAware.
The National Business Aviation Association is appealing a Nov. 8 FAA Director’s Determination regarding the City of Santa Monica, California, operator of the Santa Monica Municipal Airport.
British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce said Bradley Singer, the COO of activist investor ValueAct Capital and Rolls-Royce’s largest shareholder, left the board of directors Dec. 9.
A subscription to The Weekly of Business Aviation is required to access these stories.
Subscribe
Log In
PISCES