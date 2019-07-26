The future took the captain’s seat at the world’s largest aviation gathering, the annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture convention at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 22-28, where several manufacturers showed that battery power is viable for light aviation. Leading the pack is Slovenia’s Pipistrel, which has been developing electric aircraft since 2007 and began deliveries two years ago of the world’s first production model, the two-seat Alpha Electro. ...