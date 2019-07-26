The future took the captain’s seat at the world’s largest aviation gathering, the annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture convention at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 22-28, where several manufacturers showed that battery power is viable for light aviation. Leading the pack is Slovenia’s Pipistrel, which has been developing electric aircraft since 2007 and began deliveries two years ago of the world’s first production model, the two-seat Alpha Electro. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"EAA AirVenture Is Wired For A More Electric World" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.