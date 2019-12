With lightweighting a top priority to improve aircraft performance and fuel efficiency, there is an increase in the use of light metals such as aluminum, magnesium and titanium in airframe structures and major components. Next generation metal pretreatments are designed to protect against corrosion in the most demanding environments while promoting adhesion between substrate and adhesive/coating with focus on both sustainability and dynamic regulatory requirements, like REACh. As a global leader in Surface Treatment solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, we will focus this webinar on our latest product innovations, newest qualifications and how we can help you address environmental regulations for applications in the OEM, MRO and spares aftermarket.... More