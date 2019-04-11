COLORADO SPRINGS—The Space Development Agency (SDA) plans to issue a request for information this summer followed by a draft solicitation by the end of the fiscal year on a future space ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SDA To Release Space Architecture Draft Solicitation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.