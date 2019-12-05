HOUSTON—NASA’s Parker Solar Probe (PSP) mission is providing the closest-ever observations of the high temperatures generated by the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, and the forces that drive a high-velocity solar wind rich in energetic atomic particles. Initial findings from the first two close passes of the Sun were presented in four research papers published Dec. 4 in the journal Nature. These findings and those to come promise to improve an understanding of how solar ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASAâ€™s Parker Solar Probe Unraveling Sunâ€™s Mysteries".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.