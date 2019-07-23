HOUSTON—Christopher C. Kraft Jr., who fostered the development of NASA’s Mission Control at the dawn of U.S. human spaceflight, died here July 22, two days after the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing. Kraft was 95. Services are pending at the Crowder Funeral Home in the Houston suburb of Clear Lake. “Chris was one of the core team members that helped our nation put humans in space and on the Moon, and his legacy is immeasurable,” NASA ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASA Mission Control Legend Chris Kraft Dies".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.