HOUSTON—NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has provided publicly released imagery of the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Vikram lander crash site and associated debris after the spacecraft attempted an automated soft landing at the Moon’s south pole nearly two months ago. The details were released by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) late Dec. 2. India hoped to join the U.S., China and the former Soviet Union as the only nations with ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASA Images Confirm Crash Of Indiaâ€™s Moon Lander".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.