India’s first-ever anti-satellite mission was launched from the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island launch complex off the east coast of India.
India’s March 27 anti-satellite (ASAT) test likely took out the 740-kg (1,630-lb.) Microsat-R satellite, according to space situational awareness ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Indian ASAT Test Likely Targeted Microsat-R".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.