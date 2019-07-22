The U.S. Army has mandated that all five bidders must use the GE Aviation XT901 turboshaft engine in their designs for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program’s competitive prototypes (CP). The new rule for the FARA CP program, announced in a July 18 acquisition notice, eliminates alternative options, such as the GE T700 production engine and the Advanced Turbine Engine Company’s XT900 engine design. “The Army has determined that the FARA fleet will ...
