The U.S. Air Force has paused acceptance of the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus for a second time because additional foreign object debris (FOD) was discovered on one of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Pauses KC-46 Delivery A Second Time".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.