House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) has announced he will not be seeking re-election at the end of his term. The 61-year-old has served in Congress for 25 years representing Texas’ 13th District. “We are reminded, however, that ‘for everything there is a season,’ and I believe that the time has come for a change,” Thornberry said in a Sept. 30 statement. During his tenure he also serviced on the House Permanent Select ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thornberry Will Not Seek Re-election".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.