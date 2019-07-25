A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on July 25 that the Trump administration has set no timetable for deciding on how to apply mandatory sanctions against Turkey and cautioned that sanctioning a NATO ally is a “very, very serious action.” Administration officials continue to reiterate concerns over Turkey’s decision to accept the delivery of a Russian S-400 air defense system two weeks ago, but so far have made no decision on applying sanctions required by the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "State Sets No Time Line For Turkey Sanctions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.