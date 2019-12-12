The U.S. military on Dec. 12 lofted an intermediate-range, ground-launched ballistic missile traveling more than 500 km, marking the second such test since the nation exited the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The U.S. Air Force partnered with the Strategic Capabilities Office for the test of the prototype conventionally configured missile from Vandenberg AFB in California, Lt. Col. Robert Carver said in a Dec. 12 statement. “Data collected and lessons learned from this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pentagon Tests Intermediate-Range Missile".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.