A yearlong study of 101 countries around the world concludes that 95 of them have an active inventory of military unmanned air vehicles, up 58% from a decade ago. The Drone Databook produced by the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College in New York says there are a confirmed 21,000 UAVs in military service worldwide, but notes the actual number is likely more than 30,000. “Drones are no longer the sole domain of technologically advanced militaries,” says Dan ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "More Countries Operating Military Unmanned Aircraft, Study Shows".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.