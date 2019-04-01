U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Nina Armagno became the space programs director at the Pentagon one year ago after serving as plans and policy director at U.S. Strategic Command. She talked with Aerospace DAILY Pentagon Editor Lee Hudson about space threats, future capabilities, small satellites, space operators, and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Leader Spotlight: USAF Maj. Gen. Nina Armagno, Space Programs Director".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.