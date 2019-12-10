House and Senate fiscal 2020 defense authorization bill conferees have reached an agreement that includes establishing a new U.S. Space Force, but the measure must still be passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. The fiscal 2020 defense policy bill recognizes space as a warfighting domain and creates a new Space Force in Title 10 as the sixth armed service residing under the U.S. Air Force. The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 10 to vote on the measure. The ...
