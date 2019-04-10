AUCKLAND—Fast-growing LCC Vietjet has revealed another profit increase that the airline says puts it well ahead of its earnings target for the past two years. Vietjet reported a net profit of VND5.3 trillion ($228.5 million) for 2018, up from VND5.1 trillion in 2017. When the airline listed on the stock exchange in early 2017, it set a target for 2017 and 2018 of achieving a cumulative net profit of VND7.8 trillion. It has, however, blown past this goal with cumulative net profits for ...
