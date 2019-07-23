WASHINGTON—The U.S. Senate voted along party lines July 23 to end debate on the nomination of Steve Dickson to serve as FAA administrator, clearing the way for the former Delta Air Lines executive’s likely confirmation. Dickson’s path had been complicated by revelations of a whistleblower complaint alleging retaliation against a Delta first officer that surfaced following the Commerce Committee’s May 15 hearing on his nomination. Dickson was not named as a defendant ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Senate Set To Confirm Dickson As FAA Administrator ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.