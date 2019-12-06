Dutch LCC Transavia will launch services to 14 European and North African destinations from its new base at Montpellier Méditerranée Airport in southern France in April 2020. The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM group intends to launch services from Montpellier on Apr. 3 2020. Transavia will base two Boeing 737s at the airport, although it has not been announced if these will be -700 or -800 models. The airline aims to carry 500,000 passengers in its first year ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Transavia To Launch 14 Routes At Montpellier Méditerranée Airport ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.