WASHINGTON—Spirit Airlines is suing the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), alleging the department violated federal law by withholding peak-hour slots at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) formerly belonging to Southwest Airlines. Dallas-based Southwest announced July 25 its plan to cease operations at EWR by Nov. 3. The FAA has since received requests from multiple carriers, including Florida-based ULCC Spirit, seeking approval for new operations to replace those ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit Airlines Suing U.S. DOT Over Southwestâ€™s Vacant Newark Slots".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.