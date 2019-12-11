Lufthansa Group on Dec. 11 appointed Dieter Vranckx as CEO and chief commercial officer of its subsidiary carrier Brussels Airlines, succeeding Christina Foerster from Jan. 1, 2020. Vranckx, 46, has been CFO and deputy CEO of Brussels Airlines since May 2018. Foerster joined the company in 2016 as CCO and has been leading the airline since April 2018. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Foerster will join the Lufthansa Group executive board, heading the “Customer & Corporate ...
