Lufthansa plans to significantly change the group structure in a move that analysts hope will make it more attractive for investors. The company confirmed Dec. 11 that it will legally separate the main airline brand from the holding structure. As a first step, the airline named Patrick Staudacher as CFO for the airline, effective May 1, 2020. Staudacher joins from Boston Consulting where he was senior partner with responsibility for airlines, aerospace and post-merger integration. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lufthansa To Change Group Structure, Names Key Executives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.