International Airlines Group (IAG) said its Spanish airline subsidiary Iberia would buy Air Europa from its current owner Globalia in a deal set to transform its Madrid base into a “true rival” to Europe’s biggest hub airports. IAG plans to pay €1 billion ($1.12 billion) for Air Europa, which operates scheduled flights to 69 destinations across Europe, Latin America, the U.S., the Caribbean and North Africa, leaving IAG’s Madrid hub situated to compete with ...
