With a Dec. 7 deadline set by regulators looming, Hong Kong Airlines (HKA) said Dec. 4 it has drawn up a cash injection plan and received sufficient funds to pay its employees on Dec. 5. The airline did not reveal the source of the infusion, although it is widely believed to be through its holding company, HNA Group, which had received a HK$4 billion ($569 million) loan from state-owned banks. On Dec. 2, Hong Kong’s Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA) gave HKA until Dec. 7 to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hong Kong Airlines Secures Cash Injection To Pay Employees".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.