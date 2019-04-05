PARIS—Paris airports operator Groupe ADP said it will make €6 billion ($6.7 billion) of regulated investments in infrastructure in 2021-25 to prepare for the expected doubling of air traffic in the next 20 years. The airport operator is poised for privatization, with an Apr. 11 vote set to allow the government to reduce its 50.6% stake in the coming months as part of wider economic reforms. Groupe ADP detailed airport development plans at an Apr. 5 investor day and told airlines ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Groupe ADP To Invest â‚¬6 Billion In Airport Infrastructure".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.