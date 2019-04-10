LANGEN, Germany—German air traffic control (ATC) provider Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) expects ATC-caused delays to become worse in the upcoming summer as more flights have to be handled by less controllers. “We have contributed a substantial part of the overall delays,” DFS MD Klaus-Dieter Scheurle said Apr. 10. “We have to concede that the share will likely rise further.” DFS handles about 30% of all European flights either originating in, flying to or ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "German ATC Expects More Constraints For Summer 2019".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.