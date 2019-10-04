Five people were reported killed and three injured when a Ukraine Air Alliance Antonov An-12 freighter crashed Oct. 4. in Sokilnyky, a village near Lviv. The aircraft was performing charter cargo flight UKL4050 from Vigo, Spain, to Istanbul with a planned stopover in Lviv. It crashed at 6:42 a.m. local time, landing 1.5 km (0.93 mi.) short of the runway. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, there were seven crewmembers and one cargo attendant on board. The Ukrinform news ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Five Die In Antonov An-12 Freighter Crash In Ukraine".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.