WASHINGTON—FAA expects to reach a decision on minimum dimensions for seat length, width and pitch by the end of 2019, following live evacuation drills in November, deputy administrator Dan Elwell said. “We’re lined up to do evacuation testing in November with 720 people from a variety of demographic backgrounds that will collect over 3,000 data points to inform our rulemaking,” Elwell said Sept. 26 at a U.S. House Aviation Subcommittee hearing on implementation of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Expects To Decide On Seat Sizes By Year-End".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.