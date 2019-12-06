The FAA’s recent downgrade of Malaysia’s aviation authorities has resulted in significant changes to the codesharing relationship between oneworld alliance partners American Airlines and Malaysia Airlines. While American will no longer put its code on the Malaysia Airlines flights, Malaysia Airlines can continue to codeshare on American flights. This follows the FAA’s Nov. 11 decision to downgrade the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to Category 2 under the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Downgrade Impacting American-Malaysia Airlines Codeshare".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.