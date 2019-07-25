WASHINGTON—Southwest Airlines has pulled its Boeing 737 MAXs through the end of the year and made several tactical changes—including route cuts and major fleet-plan modifications—to help compensate for the model’s prolonged grounding, the carrier said July 25. Southwest will consolidate its New York City-area flying at LaGuardia Airport, ending flights at Newark Liberty effective Nov. 3. Some of the capacity will go into supporting Southwest’s planned Hawaii ...
