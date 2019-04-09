FRANKFURT—The European Union (EU) plans to retaliate against the U.S.—in the long-standing dispute over state support of aircraft development—in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO). “The Commission is starting preparations so that the EU can promptly take action based on the arbitrator’s decision on retaliation rights,” it said in a statement. “In the parallel Boeing dispute, the determination of EU retaliation rights is also coming closer ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "European Union To Retaliate Against U.S. Tariffs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.