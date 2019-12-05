Europe’s finance ministers agreed to revise current energy taxation laws at a Dec. 5 meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin), a move that could pave the way for an end to jet fuel’s exemption from tax. Calls for a Europe-wide aviation tax have been growing in recent months, with nine European finance ministers calling on the European Commission (EC) Nov. 7 to make progress on the issue as part of efforts to reduce aviation’s environmental ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EU Finance Ministers Energy Tax Revamp May End Jet Fuel Exemption".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.