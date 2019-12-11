PARIS—In 2020, easyJet will base two more aircraft in France and open up seven new routes—four from Bordeaux, two from Toulouse and one from Nice—as the UK LCC continues expansion plans in the French market. The increases will leave easyJet with a fleet of 41 Airbus aircraft, 1,700 employees in France and more than 300 routes operating to and from France, the airline said. From Bordeaux, easyJet will serve Corsican cities Ajaccio and Figari and Sardinia’s Olbia with ...
