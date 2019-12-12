Delta Air Lines pilots are asking the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to place conditions on the carrier’s proposed transborder joint venture (JV) with Calgary-based WestJet, expressing concerns about how Delta has divided flying opportunities under its immunized alliance with Virgin Atlantic. In comments filed with the DOT Dec. 12, the Delta Master Executive Council (MEC) of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) urged the department to impose conditions similar to those ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta Pilots Push DOT To Place Conditions On Proposed WestJet JV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.