Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group announced its three South American subsidiaries have entered into codeshare agreements with Delta Air Lines, representing the first step in implementing the two companies’ newly-cemented partnership. The new codeshares—between Delta and LATAM’s Peruvian, Colombian and Ecuadorian subsidiaries—will go into effect during the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. The companies are also strengthening their existing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta, LATAM Enter New Codeshare Agreements".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.