State-owned Croatia Airlines will receive a government cash injection, while another southeast European carrier, Adria Airways, is scrambling to find investors and resume full operations. Croatia’s Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure approved HRK250 million ($37 million) in financial aid for the national flag carrier—HRK100 million in 2019 and the remainder in 2020. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said stabilizing the airline is necessary for developing trade ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Croatia Airlines Gets New State Aid; Adria Extends Flight Suspensions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.