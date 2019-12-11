Collins Aerospace, China’s Aviation Data Communication Corp (ADCC) and Thailand’s AEROTHAI air navigation service provider inked an MOU Dec. 11 to jointly study and develop a solution to track tarmac movements across airports. The tripartite group aims to merge various connection protocols—including Bluetooth 4.0, ADS-B and LoRA—to monitor ground vehicles and aircraft movements in airports, to enhance safety and in turn prevent accidents, injury and damage to assets. ...
