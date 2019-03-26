SINGAPORE/FRANKFURT—China Aviation Supplies Holding Company (CAS) has signed a General Terms Agreement (GTA) with Airbus for 290 A320 family aircraft and 10 A350s in one of Airbus’ biggest deals for its narrowbody aircraft. The agreement was signed by Airbus Commercial Aircraft president and Airbus CEO-designate Guillaume Faury and CAS chairman Jia Baojun during a state visit by China President Xi Jinping to France Mar. 25. The exact variant breakdown of the A320 order was not ...
