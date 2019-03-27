Cathay Pacific is poised to enter Asia’s LCC market, after announcing a deal to purchase 100% of Hong Kong Express (HKE) and operate it as a subsidiary.

The carrier said the acquisition is valued at HK$4.93 billion ($628.1 million), comprising HK$2.25 billion in cash, and a non-cash component of HK$2.68 billion in a promissory loan note. HKE is currently controlled by China’s HNA Group, which has been divesting assets to resolve financial concerns. Cathay revealed on March 5 that it was considering purchasing HKE.

The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31, although it is conditional upon certain things such as obtaining clearances from competition authorities. Lawyers for a shareholder of an intermediate holding company of HKE are also contesting the sale, according to a Cathay stock exchange filing.

If completed, the deal would mark a strategic change of direction for the Cathay Pacific Group. The carrier has previously resisted establishing its own LCC subsidiary, in contrast to many other major Asia-Pacific airline groups such as Singapore Airlines. Cathay opposed Jetstar’s attempt to launch an LCC joint venture in Hong Kong, with the JV rejected by regulators in 2015.

Cathay stressed that it intends to “continue to operate HKE as a standalone airline using the low-cost carrier business model.” The carrier said the transaction will “generate synergies” as the business models of the two airlines are “largely complementary.” The deal “represents an attractive and practical way for the Cathay Pacific Group to support the long-term development and growth of its aviation business and to enhance its competitiveness,” Cathay said.

In its stock exchange filing, Cathay said the net asset value of HKE as of Dec. 31, 2018 was HK$1.1 billion. HKE’s net loss for the year ending Dec. 31 was HK$141 million.

The deal will solidify Cathay’s leadership in Hong Kong. Cathay currently has a 45% share of the Hong Kong market, and HKE 6%, according to a recent study by CAPA Center for Aviation. Cathay is the 17th full-service carrier in the Asia-Pacific region to have an LCC subsidiary, CAPA said. However, Cathay is “not late to the game in terms of the Hong Kong market,” because Hong Kong still has a relatively low LCC penetration rate of 12%, according to CAPA.

Aviation Week’s fleet database lists HKE with an operational fleet of eight Airbus A320s, five A320neos and 11 A321s, all of which are leased. It also has five A320neos remaining on order. -Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com