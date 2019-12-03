LONDON—Virgin Atlantic chairman Richard Branson is to retain control of the airline through his Virgin Group, scrapping plans to sell 31% of the carrier to Air France/KLM. At present, Branson holds 51% of the UK-based long-haul specialist, with Delta Air Lines holding the remaining 49%. Under plans to set up a transatlantic joint venture (JV), in 2017 it was announced that Branson would sell 31% of his shareholding to Air France/KLM, leaving him with a minority 20% stake in the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Branson Backtracks On Plan To Offload Virgin Atlantic Shareholding".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.