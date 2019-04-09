FRANKFURT—Airbus is adding a sixth Beluga XL to its internal fleet of large cargo transports to ensure the system is capable of future production rate increases. The company is about to introduce the first of the aircraft, a heavily modified A330, to routine operations later this year. The aircraft flew for the first time in July 2018 and is currently undergoing compatibility and verification tests at Airbus’ various sites. It also carried a set of A350 wings from Bremen to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Adds A Sixth Beluga XL".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.