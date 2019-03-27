KUALA LUMPUR—The AirAsia X Group is considering launching routes to both Europe and the U.S. West Coast over the next two years, using its initial deliveries of Airbus A330neos. The group could return to the European market this year, and its first flight to the U.S. mainland may follow as soon as 2020, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail told Aviation Daily. The Europe flight would likely be operated by the group’s Thai affiliate, while the Malaysian unit is studying one-stop U.S. ...
