PARIS—Air Caraibes said it would take delivery of its third Airbus A350-900 on Jul. 26 as it continues to grow after recording a 7% increase in passenger numbers in 2018. The airline, which posted a 10.9% increase in revenues in 2018 to €482 million ($543 million) while net profit declined to €10.4 million from €12 million, said the 389-seat aircraft would operate primarily on its route from Paris to Cayenne in French Guiana. The carrier said it transported 1.6 million ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Caraibes To Receive Third Airbus A350-900 In July ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.